GEORGIA BOOT Men's Homeland Waterproof Work Boot - Steel Toe - Brown Size 10(W)

This waterproof Homeland work boot has a steel toe that meets the ASTM F2413 protective toe standard, guarding your toes against things that could fall on them in the workplace. It also meets the ASTM electrical hazard standard. The men's work boot comes with the Georgia waterproof system to guarantee that your feet dry as you go through your work day. In addition to offering safety, this is a comfortable work boot. These steel toe boots have a steel shank for arch support and a TDC (Technology Driven Comfort) polyurethane insole. You'll have many hours of comfort in this boot. Made of full-grain waterproof leather and 900-denier CORDURA, this 6 in. boot has a direct-attached oil-resistant PVC outsole. Color: Brown. Gender: male. Age Group: adult.