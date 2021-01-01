From personalized planet
Personalized Planet Men's Holiday Ornaments - All Star Personalized Glass Star Ornament
Advertisement
All Star Personalized Glass Star Ornament. Adorn your tree with a little holiday love with this glass ornament featuring a personalized message. Full graphic text: All star (personalized recipient name) (personalized sender names) (personal years)3.75'' W x 3.75'' HGlassImportedShipping note: This item will be personalized just for you. Allow extra time for your special find to ship.Due to the custom nature of this product, orders cannot be modified or canceled after placement.