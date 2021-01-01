TWISTED X Men's Hiker Lace Up Waterproof 6 in. Work Boots - Soft Toe - Dark Brown Size 10(W)

The Men's Waterproof 6 in. Hiker Boot was designed to handle everything from strolling a rugged mountain trail to a 14-hour day in the workshop. These boots are handcrafted with premium full-grain leathers and feature a breathable waterproof lining. The SD footbed and composite XD insole provide all day cushion and support. The full-length molded EVA midsole provides a layer of shock absorption for the entire foot. This is paired up to an oil and slip-resistant Twisted X hiker outsole with beefy lugs for traction in challenging conditions. To improve the footwear lifespan this outsole has an integrated heel kick and toe cap. These features blend to produce a versatile boot that has increased functionality compared to other casual footwear. Color: Dark Brown. Gender: male. Age Group: adult.