TWISTED X Men's Hiker Boot Waterproof 6 in. Work Boots - Composite Toe - Distressed Saddle Size 9.5(M)

The Men's Work Waterproof 6 in. Composite Toe Hiker Boot was designed to handle everything from strolling a rugged mountain trail to a 14-hour day in the workshop. These boots are handcrafted with premium full-grain leathers and feature a breathable waterproof lining. The SD footbed and composite XD insole provide all day cushion and support. The full-length molded EVA midsole provides a layer of shock absorption for the entire foot. This is paired up to an oil and slip-resistant TWISTED X hiker outsole with beefy lugs for traction in challenging conditions. To improve footwear lifespan, this outsole has an integrated toe cap and heel kick. TWISTED X Work footwear provides all the comfort, stability, and durability that you need to outperform any demanding work environment. Color: Distressed Saddle. Gender: male. Age Group: adult.