TWISTED X Men's Hiker 11 in. Waterproof Hunting Boots - Distressed Saddle/Camo Size 9.5(W)

The Men's Mossy Oak Waterproof 11 in. Pull-On Hiker Boot is handcrafted in environmentally friendly ecoTWX Tweed that features the iconic Mossy Oak Original Bottomland Camo, premium full-grain leathers that feature a breathable waterproof lining, and an air-mesh lined shaft. The TWISTED X CellSole footbed and composite XD insole provide all day cushion and support. The full-length molded EVA midsole provides a layer of shock absorption for the entire foot. This is paired up to an oil and slip-resistant molded rubber outsole for traction in challenging conditions. To improve the footwear lifespan, this outsole has an integrated toe cap and heel kick. These features blend to produce a versatile boot that has increased functionality compared to other casual footwear. Color: Distressed Saddle/Camo. Gender: male. Age Group: adult.