From georgia boot
GEORGIA BOOT Men's Giant Work Boot - Soft Toe - Soggy Brown Size 16(M)
Advertisement
The Georgia Giant Work Boot is a high-performance work boot. The polyurethane Georgia Giant outsole resists oils, chemicals and slips. It's also non-marking, flexible and cushioning. GEORGIA BOOT topped that with an oil-resistant bumper guard for added protection. Goodyear welt construction enhances the boot's strength and flexibility. There's also a steel shank for stability and arch support. Added comfort comes from the mesh-covered cushion insole, EVA midsole and high-performance lining typical of a Georgia Giant boot. This 8 in. lace-up boot is made of full-grain leather. Color: Soggy Brown. Gender: male. Age Group: adult.