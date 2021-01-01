GEORGIA BOOT Men's Giant Romeo Work Shoe - Steel Toe - Soggy Brown Size 8(M)

These Georgia Giant Romeos are the comfortable steel toe shoes you need for long days on the job. The full-grain leather is tough enough for the job at hand, but it's still soft to the touch. The bumper guard protects this work shoe against abrasions and scuffs on or around the toe. The twin gores and finger pulls on the front and back of this Romeo shoe allow you to get into it easily. This GEORGIA BOOT slip-on steel toe shoe also has great safety features. The steel toe meets ASTM standards for protective toe and electrical hazard. The men's work shoe has reinforced durability because it's built with Goodyear welt construction. This footwear construction allows you to have the outsole replaced if it ever wears down. To maximize comfort, these Romeo shoes have a high-performance lining that keeps the interior dry and a mesh-covered cushioned insole. A steel shank gives you arch support and the EVA midsole keeps this steel toe shoe lightweight, while providing additional comfort. The Georgia Giant polyurethane outsole is slip resistant and also resists common jobsite chemicals and oils. Color: Soggy Brown. Gender: male. Age Group: adult.