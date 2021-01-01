GEORGIA BOOT Men's Giant Non Waterproof 6 in. Lace Up Work Boots - Soft Toe - Brown 17 (M)

All Georgia Giant work boots have been designed with a focus on quality materials and comfort. The boots have full-grain brown leather and a bumper guard (great for resisting abrasion and preventing work-site scuffs. )The interior of these soft toe Georgia Boots is lined. The mesh-covered cushioned insole provides comfort to your feet throughout the day and the steel shank gives you steady footing and supports your arches. These men's work boots are built with Goodyear welt construction. This enhances the boot's strength and durability, allowing them to hold up better on the job. It also allows you to have the outsole repaired easily and inexpensively if your boots begin to wear down. The polyurethane Georgia Giant outsole is lightweight and supplies great cushioning. The Giant outsole is also resistant to chemicals and oil. If you want comfortable work boots, get the Georgia Giant from Georgia Boot. Gender: male. Age Group: adult.