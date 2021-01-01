From thorogood
Thorogood Men's GEN-FLEX 2 Wellington Work Boots - Composite Toe - Brown Size 10(M)
Thorogood GEN-flex2 Series Brown Composite Safety Toe Side-zip Wellington features a Brown tumbled, oiled, leather material. These shoes keep you from slipping on wet or muddy surfaces. It GEN-flex2 slip resistant outsole with a removable ultimate shock absorption footbed for all-day comfort. Furthermore, the composite shanks are lightweight that allows you to move freely with less effort. Simple design makes it easy to wear. Gender: male. Age Group: adult.