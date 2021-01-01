VLC DISTRIBUTION Men's G-Shock Blackout Resin Large Case Digital Watch

Born from a dream of "creating a watch that never breaks." It was over 30 years ago, a CASIO engineer won the battle against the laws of nature. He designed a watch that would resist centrifugal and impact forces, as well as high water pressure. Since then, the name G-SHOCK has become a byword for independence and pushing the limits. G-SHOCK watches are the most durable digital and analog-digital watches in the industry, trusted by military personnel, law enforcement, tradesmen, surfers and outdoor enthusiasts around the world. Color: Black.