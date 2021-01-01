Mens Full Grain Leather Laptop Briefcase Messenger Bag Vintage Travel Case

Best Quality Guranteed. Professional Business Design This premium leather briefcase offers a sleek, yet rugged design that holds documents, pens, mobile devices and a 14-15.6 laptop. Full-Grain Italian Leather These soft, handcrafted mens briefcases are made with genuine cowhide leather and reinforced stitching for long-lasting durability. Dimension: 15.75(L)*4.72(W)*11.81(H) inch.Net Weight: 4Pounds. TSA Travel-Friendly Compact, lightweight and made for busy lifestyles, our bags boast an adjustable (removable) shoulder strap and thick handle for easy carrying. Convertible Carryall An all-purpose messenger bag, laptop briefcase or shoulder bag, change the carry strap on the fly and make carrying more comfortable. 1-Year Reliable Warranty products are backed by superior craftsmanship and reliability, along with a trusted 1-year warranty to cover defects.