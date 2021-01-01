Mens Full Grain Leather 16 Laptop Briefcase Shoulder Messenger Bag

Best Quality Guranteed. HIGHEST QUALITY MATERIALS. Crafted from pure full grain leather imported directly from Italy, decorated with silver hardware for a professional and trendy yet sturdy appearance. The elastic band used to fasten the computer: The new elastic band is high density with excellent elasticity and thickness. HANDCRAFTED. Strong stitching, handcrafted by professional artisans for long lasting durability that only looks better with age. Each naturally developed piece of leather is exquisitely unique, featuring its own distinct patinas and textures. LAPTOP PADDING. TWO SIDE POCKETS FIT FOR WATER BOTTLES. The laptop padding fits 14' laptop. Main Compartment fits 15.6" Laptop. Interior pocket organization for all your business needs. PERFECTLY SIZED BOTH FOR PROFESSIONAL AND CASUAL UTILITY. Dimensions: Length 16.1 in.(41cm) x Width 8 in.(20.5cm) x Height 12.6 in.(32cm) with an approx. 3 in. handl