GEORGIA BOOT Men's FLXpoint Waterproof Work Boots - Composite Toe - Brown Size 10(M)

There are a lot of advantages of wearing this 10 in. Georgia work boot: safety, comfort and performance. The composite toe in this Georgia work boot complies with the ASTM F2413 I/75 C/75 Protective Toe Classification, it's able to withstand up to 75 lbs. of impact and compression. This boot also meets the ASTM’s Electrical Hazard Standard, so your feet remain safe at work. This men’s work boot has been assembled with the Georgia Waterproof System and it has been fully lined with a moisture-wicking fabric. These features will keep your feet dry and comfortable while you’re hard at work. While the Comfort Core insole supplies ample cushioning, it also has an Air Flow System that circulates air throughout the insole, this feature leaves your feet feeling comforted and cool. The TPU heel stabilizer has been incorporated into these boots, it helps support your feet even when you're walking on uneven terrain. The FLXpoint made from rubber/polyurethane outsole provides great resistance to abrasions, chemicals, oil and slips. As the name suggests, this lightweight outsole also is the source of great flexibility. The boots are made from durable full-grain brown leather. With these pull-on Wellingtons, nylon pull straps make it easy to pull these boots on in the mornings. Georgia FLXpoint Waterproof Composite Toe Work Boots are lightweight, have comfortable features and deliver unparalleled protection. Gender: male. Age Group: adult.