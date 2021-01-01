Berne Men's Extra Large Regular Yellow 100% Polyester Hi-Vis Type R Class 3 Performance Long Sleeve T-Shirt

Berne Hi-Vis Type R Class 3 Performance Long Sleeve Tee is comfortable to wear. It features an attractive color and made from 4 oz. polyester birds eye mesh that offers comfort and warmth. The 2 in. reflective tape makes the person wearing the jacket easily visible. The tee is relaxed fit and is light-weight and breathable. Furthermore, it features moisture-wicking that ensures your body remains dry and sweat-free with anti-microbial fabric that ensures better hygiene. It includes a left chest pocket that provides handy space and has a taped neck seam for extra comfort. Size: extra large. Color: Yellow. Gender: male. Age Group: adult.