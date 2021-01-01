The DEWALT DPG210 Heavy Utility PVC Padded Palm Glove is a form fitting, medium dexterity, abrasion resistant glove with anatomically positioned reinforced PVC palm overlays and memory foam provides more versatility and impact protection than similar gloves in the field. The fit and comfort of DEWALT HT Work Gloves will protect your hands and improve your productivity as you work. Machine washable and abrasion resistant. DEWALT Mens DPG210 PVC Padded Palm Heavy Utility Glove PVC Utility Gloves, X-Large (1-Pair) in Black | DPG210XL