Timberland PRO Men's Direct Attach Waterproof 8'' Work Boots - Soft Toe - Wheat Size 7.5 (M)

Our famous 8 in. men's work boots - adapted for work-site survival. Featuring waterproof leather, seam-sealed construction and Thermolite insulation, these soft-toe waterproof boots keep feet dry and warm, enabling you to focus on the job at hand. These boots meet ASTM F2412-11, ASTM F2413-11 and ASTM F2892-11 electrical hazard standards to provide secondary underfoot protection against the hazards of stepping on live electrical circuits, electrically energized conductors, parts or apparatus. The Timberland PRO 24/7 Comfort Suspension technology is a unique comfort system that meets the most rigorous work site demands - 24-hours a day, 7-days a week. It supports the arch and cushions every step to help to reduce foot fatigue. Color: Wheat. Gender: male. Age Group: adult.