CAT Footwear Men's Device Waterproof 6'' Work Boots - Composite Toe - Dark Beige Size 13(M)
The Device WP Men's Dark Beige Composite Toe Boot features an EASE midsole for additional cushioning and shock absorption, providing protection in all terrain types. The boot has a full grain leather upper, which enhances its durability and provides resistance against tough usage. Also, the boot's non-metallic composite toe keeps compression at bay and keeps you comfortable. Gender: male. Age Group: adult.