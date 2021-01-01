TWISTED X Men's CellStretch Work 6 in. Work Boots - Composite Toe - Distressed Saddle Size 14(W)

The Men's Work 6 in. Lace-Up Composite Toe Boot in durable full-grain oiled leather features TWISTED X's patented CellStretch comfort technology, ensuring that every step you take is backed by superior comfort. The lightweight composite safety toe featured in this style provides protection that meets or exceeds ANSI standards ASTM F2413-18 M/I/C MT EH. For stability and durability, we've combined a compression-molded EVA midsole with the integrated CellStretch tech and a nylon/glass fiber shank. We've even enhanced the outsole to provide additional slip resistance in both water and oil. TWISTED X Work footwear provides all the comfort, stability and durability that you need to outperform any demanding work environment. Color: Distressed Saddle. Gender: male. Age Group: adult.