GEORGIA BOOT Men's Carbo-Tec Lt Waterproof Pull-On Work Boot - Steel Toe - Brown and Black Size 8.5(W), Black and Brown

The upper of this GEORGIA BOOT Carbo-Tec LT steel toe waterproof work boot consists of brown and black full-grain SPR leather with stitched pull holes and a saddle vamp. Getting this boot on and off couldn't be simpler with the back zipper and heel-stabilizing Counter Lock system. The steel toe cap is Ergo-Fit, allowing more room for your toes while keeping them protected. This pull-on work boot meets ASTM F2413 standards for protective toe and electrical hazard footwear. The interior features the guaranteed Georgia waterproof system and high-performance mesh. The Quick Response removable insole responds to your movements and quickly bounces back to its original form too keep your feet comfortable well beyond when the shift ends. A Goodyear welt construction creates an incredibly durable bond between the upper and foundation of these work boots. A fiberglass shank provides additional stability and arch support while the EVA midsole acts as a shock absorber and keeps the outsole lighter. The dual density rubber outsole is made up of our proprietary rubber blend and has great heat, chemical, abrasion, oil and slip resistance properties. Color: Black and Brown. Gender: male. Age Group: adult.