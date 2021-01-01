Mens Canvas Leather Messenger Bag for 14 15 17 Laptop Vintage Shoulder Crossbody

Best Quality Guranteed. SPACIOUS AND VERSITLE: This large duffle bag has an approximate length of fourteen inches, width of four inches, and height of seven inches (14 x 4 x 7 inches). Big enough to fit your laptop, your lunch, a camera, shaving equipment, garments, or anything else you need. The side pockets are approximately 4x6x3, and the front pockets are about 5x6x2. You can fit a large cell phone, pens and pencils, and more in the side and front pockets. HIGH QUALITY MATERIALS: Our field bag is made with premium quality high density durable canvas fabric and PU leather, this sturdy bag features a classic yet stylish button closure flap over design, vintage brass hardware accents, adjustable and comfortable shoulder straps, and multiple pockets to keep you organized MULTIPLE CONVENIENT COMPARTMENTS: This cross body bag has Four (4) external pockets, one (1) large compartment and one (1) internal pocket. The main co