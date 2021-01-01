From wolverine
Wolverine Men's Cabor Waterproof 6'' Work Boots - Soft Toe - Dark Brown Size 8(W)
When you are on your feet dawn to dusk, the Wolverine Cabor boots fight fatigue with energy-conserving EPX underfoot. Built tough and ready for job hazards with a composite toe, the mesh-lined waterproof leather boots keeps your feet dry through wet work days. The Cabor also features a specialized ribbed, cushioned foot bed that returns energy and flexes with your foot for lasting comfort every step on the job. Color: Dark Brown. Gender: male. Age Group: adult.