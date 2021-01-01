TWISTED X Men's Boat Shoe Driving Moc Slip Resistant Shoes - Steel Toe - Bomber Size 13(M)

The Men's Work Steel Toe Boat Shoe Driving Moc with MetGuard is a true TWISTED X Work original. Handcrafted in full-grain leather along with a steel safety toe and MetGuard, this boat shoe driving moc makes an unforgettable statement about true comfort, style and safety in casual footwear. Blending together a traditional boat shoe profile, moc toe design and integrated comfort technology that provides timeless quality and style. The SD footbed, composite XD insole, and the TWISTED X driving moc outsole combine to produce one of the most comfortable casual shoes you can find. From a relaxing stroll to spending the entire day on your feet, TWISTED X Work driving mocs will have you redefining comfort. Color: Bomber. Gender: male. Age Group: adult.