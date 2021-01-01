From adtec
AdTec Men's Australian Waterproof 6'' Work Boots - Soft Toe - Brown Size 12(M)
All eyes are on you and your shoes with these Adtec Men's Leather 6 in. Australian Work Boots, which are both pleasing to the eye and as much functional. he boots have a crazy horse construction and incorporate Goodyear welt construction for extended durability and worry free usage. The boots are oil and slip resistant for added grip and a secure feel. Color: Brown. Gender: male. Age Group: adult.