GEORGIA BOOT Mens Athens Waterproof Wellington Work Boot - Soft Toe - Brown - Size - 11.5(W)

Need a new work boot. Or just want a new work boot. The right choice for you is hands down Georgia Athens Waterproof Wellington Work boot. Made with Georgia waterproof system, this brown work boot is incredibly comfortable and strong. The men's work boot stands 10 in. tall and has a 15 in. calf circumference (shaft height and circumference may vary by size. )Created with an EVA midsole and a rubber outsole, this long lasting men's work boot will keep your foot very comfortable. Not to mention it has an AMP (Advanced memory polyurethane) insole and a TPU shank for support. Need more support. The men's waterproof work boot comes with an anchor disk by Georgia. Having a long-lasting work boot for men is important, which is why Georgia Athens Waterproof Wellington Work boot has waterproof leather with suede panels and a combined cement and stitchout construction. The right choice of boots is Georgia Athens Waterproof Wellington Work boot. Gender: male. Age Group: adult.