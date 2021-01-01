STEEL BLUE Men's Argyle Metatarsal Zip PR Bump Cap 6 inch Work Boots - Steel Toe - Oak Size 12(M), Brown

The Argyle Zip: Met/PR Midsole/Bump Cap is packed with safety features including a internal soft Met-Guard and Bump Cap that covers the toe cap area to increase longevity of the product. The tough TPU Outsole is heat resistant to 266°F, combines Electrical Hazard (EH) and Slip Resistant properties and performs well on below freezing conditions, it also includes an extra tough Penetration Resistant midsole to prevent sharp objects getting through to your foot. All STEEL BLUE boots feature our famous Trisole which works to cushion your feet, knees, hips and lower back from day-to-day fatigue and is backed by our 60-Day 100% Comfort Guarantee. Color: Oak. Gender: male. Age Group: adult.