Thorogood Men's American Heritage 8 inch Maxwear Wedge Work Boots - Leather Moc Safety Steel Toe - Tobacco Size 7.5 (EE), Black
Like the person who wears them, these best-selling boots are up to the task and built to last. These iconic boots are made by union workers who know a thing or 2 about what it's like to be in your shoes. Sturdy Goodyear Storm Welt construction means worry-free wear for years and easy re-soling over the lifetime you'll own these boots. Color: Tobacco. Gender: male. Age Group: adult.