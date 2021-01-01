From cat footwear
CAT Footwear Men's Alaska 2 6'' Work Boots - Soft Toe - BROWN Size 13(M)
The Alaska 2.0 is a rebuilt version of our popular Alaska with new features that are so comfortable; you will be ready for life after the job site. The soft toe work boot features the exclusive EASE cushioning footbed to keep you comfortable; and Goodyear Welted Construction, providing long-term durability. It also features a slip-resistant outsole that is stable and delivers exceptional grip on a variety of surfaces. Color: BROWN. Gender: male. Age Group: adult.