From carhartt
Carhartt Men's 54 in. x 32 in. Dark Navy Cotton Quilt Lined Zip to Thigh Bib Overalls, Blue
Advertisement
Carhartt's duck zip-to-thigh bib overall is quilt-lined to keep you warm on the job site. 12 oz., firm-hand, 100% ring spun cotton duck. Nylon lining quilted to midweight-polyester insulation. Adjustable front-elastic suspenders. Multi-compartment bib pocket with zipper closure. Zipper fly. 2 large lower-front pockets. Hammer loops on the le ft. and right legs. Chap-style double front construction. Double-front knee construction with cleanout bottoms that can accommodate knee pads. Ankle-to-hip leg zippers with storm flaps and snap closures. Cordura back-leg kick panels. 2 reinforced back pockets. Triple-stitched main seams for durability. Metal rivets at vital stress points. Color: Blue. Gender: male. Age Group: adult.