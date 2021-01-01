Carhartt Men's 54 in. x 30 in. Moss FR Canvas Pant, Green

Stay protected on the job with these flame-resistant canvas pants by Carhartt. Made from 8.5 oz. of FR canvas (88% cotton/12% high-tenacity nylon), the mid-weight work pants offer style, comfort and high function. They sit slightly above the waist and have a loose seat and thigh for ease of movement as you work. These Original Fit pants feature triple-stitched main seams and an arc-resistant button closure at the waist to support heavy-duty use. A left-leg cell phone pocket, multiple right-leg utility pockets and two reinforced back pockets provide ample room to carry your phone and tools, while the straight leg opening easily fits over boots. The rugged pants include a brass zipper fly with Nomex FR zipper tape for additional durability. They include NFPA 2112/CAT 2 labels sewn on the coin pocket and the Carhartt FR label sewn on back pocket. This garment meet the performance requirements of NFPA 70E and are UL Classified to NFPA 2112. Color: Moss. Gender: male. Age Group: adult.