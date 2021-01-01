Maybe you have a hard day on the job site, in the mood to try out some of those new power tools or plan on heading out for some casual relaxation after hours. The Madison pant was developed by DEWALT for just those days. The Madison is a great looking, durable and comfortable pant with just the right amount of stretch. It is made from a special blend of 97% cotton/3% spandex. The fabric has a soft brushed feeling on the outside, and all seams are reinforced. The Madison has the traditional 5-pocket layout along with one additional small pocket on the back of the right leg. All pockets are reinforced with a layer of fabric over the top edges and all corners of each pocket are strengthen with rivets. The 2 front pockets are deep, so you won’t lose your valuables and the back pockets are reinforced for longevity. The knees are double layered for durability, and the design of the Madison’s articulated knee has special seams that help you bend more easily. The belt loops are extra wide to handle just about any size belt. The front closure is a zipper with a special metal button at the top. DEWALT lined inside the waist band with a special brushed fabric to serve as a shirt grabber, if you choose to tuck it in. The bottom hem is double layered and triple stitched. Backed by DEWALT’s 100% guarantee against defects in materials and workmanship, the DEWALT Madison Trouser is truly a trouser for all types of conditions and will quickly become your favorite go-to pant. DEWALT Men's 48 x 31 Bark Textured Cotton in Brown | DXWW50033-BRK-48/31