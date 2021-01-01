Berne Men's 48 in. x 30 in. Postman Blue 100% Cotton Deluxe Unlined Coverall

Berne Deluxe Unlined Coverall is made from 8.2 oz. 100% cotton twill that makes it lightweight and breathable. The Berne overall can be worn all day without any discomfort. Furthermore, the 4-needle stitching on waistband with elastic inserts, safety-stitching on the seams, and reinforced bar tacks at all stress points add to its durability. The pleated bi-swing action back provides added comfort. It also features a hammer loop on the left leg, a 2-way heavy-duty brass zipper with locking slider, edge-stitched collar, 2 snaps on lapels, hidden snaps on cuffs for your convenience. This coverall cleans easily in the washing machine while saving your time. Color: Postman Blue. Gender: male. Age Group: adult.