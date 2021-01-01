Carhartt Men's 44 in. x 32 in. Deepstone Cotton Straight Leg Denim Bottoms

Your favorite childhood jeans are all grown up with these Carhartt Straight Leg Denim Bottoms. They're made of 11.75 ounces of 100% cotton washed denim to stand up to a long day on the job. These work jeans sit above your waist and have a full seat and thigh so you can move and stretch easily. They have stronger sewn-on-seam belt loops, heavy-hauling reinforced back pockets and a straight leg opening that fits easily over boots. Multiple tool and utility pockets and a left-leg hammer loop give you places to hold items. These rugged denim bottoms are built tough. Imported. Color: Deepstone. Gender: male. Age Group: kids.