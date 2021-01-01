From carhartt
Carhartt Men's 44 in. x 30 in. Tarmac Cotton/Spandex Rugged Flex Rigby Double Front Pant
Crafted with 127 years of Carhartt durability, this stretch canvas work pant is purpose built with a hint of stretch for a new level of comfort. Oh, and a handy cellphone pocket. 8 oz., 98% cotton/2% spandex canvas Built with Rugged Flex to bend and stretch with you as you move Sit's at the waist Relaxed seat and thigh. Comfortable gusseted crotch helps you move Double front with cleanout opening that accommodates knee pads. Reinforced front slash pocket Stronger sewn-on-seam belt loops Right-leg secured cell phone pocket Left-leg utility pocket Hidden back secure zipper pocket Straight leg opening fit's over boots. Color: Tarmac. Gender: male. Age Group: adult.