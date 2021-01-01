From carhartt
Carhartt Men's 42 in. x 30 in. Dark Khaki Cotton/Spandex Rugged Flex Rigby Dungaree Pant
This dungaree features a hint of stretch for comfort and a cell phone pocket for functionality. 8 oz., 98% cotton/2% spandex canvas Built with Rugged Flex to bend and stretch with you as you move. Sit's at the waist Relaxed seat and thigh Reinforced front slash pocket Stronger sewn-on-seam belt loops Right-leg secured cell phone pocket Straight leg opening fit's over boots. Color: Dark Khaki. Gender: male. Age Group: adult.