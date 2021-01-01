From carhartt
Carhartt Men's 40x32 Dark Khaki Cotton Straight Leg Non-Denim Bottoms
Carhartt's twill dungaree is as tough and durable as an old toolbox, but washed for all-day comfort. Professional and versatile, it's outfitted with features that help you meet and match the challenges of a tough workday. 9.25-ounce, 100% cotton ringspun peached twill Sits at the waist Relaxed seat and thigh Multiple tool and utility pockets Left-leg hammer loop Stronger sewn-on-seam belt loops Heavy-hauling reinforced back pockets Straight leg opening fits over boots Imported. Color: Dark Khaki. Gender: male. Age Group: adult.