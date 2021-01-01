From carhartt
Carhartt Men's 38 in. x 34 in. Dark Khaki Cotton Canvas Work Dungaree Pant
Here’s a dungaree that won’t weigh you down. Its comfortable and offers all the utility in the world. Punch in and get to work. 7.5 oz., 100% cotton ringspun canvas Sit’s slightly above the waist Full seat and thigh Multiple tool and utility pockets Left-leg hammer loop Right-leg utility band Stronger sewn-on-seam belt loops Heavy-hauling reinforced back pockets Straight leg opening fit’s over boots Imported. Color: Dark Khaki. Gender: male. Age Group: adult.