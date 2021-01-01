From carhartt
Carhartt Men's 38 in. x 32 in. Darkstone Cotton Loose Fit Double Front Washed Logger Jean
Advertisement
Built to meet the demands of logging and other rugged occupations. Carhartt's logger dungaree is made of Carhartt's heaviest 15 oz. 100% cotton denim and features chap-style. double leg fronts. 15 oz. 100% cotton washed denim. Sit's slightly above the waist. Full seat and thigh. with cleanout openings that accommodate knee pads. Multiple tool and utility pockets. Left-leg hammer loop. Stronger sewn-on-seam belt loops. Heavy-hauling reinforced back pockets. Straight leg opening fit's over boots. Imported. Color: Darkstone. Gender: male. Age Group: adult.