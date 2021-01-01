From carhartt
Carhartt Men's 38 in. x 32 in. Dark Navy FR Cargo Pant
Advertisement
This Men's 38 in. x 32 in. Dark Navy Cargo Pant features a tough and flame-resistant design. Made of 88% cotton and 12% high-tenacity nylon, it sits slightly above the waist. A full seat and thigh arc-resistant button closure at waist and brass zipper fly with Nomex FR zipper tape completes the look. It also boasts two reinforced back pockets and two large side cargo pockets with pen slots. Triple-stitched main seams offer a durable, long-lasting wear. The straight-legged opening fits over boots. Gender: male. Age Group: adult.