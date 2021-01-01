Carhartt Men's 38 in. x 30 in. Golden Khaki FR Cargo Pant

Stay comfortable in warm weather with these flame-resistant Golden Khaki FR Cargo Pants. Made from a high-tenacity cotton-nylon blend, the loose fit, mid-weight design is perfect for warmer days. The cargo pants sit slightly above the waist with a loose seat and thigh, promoting ease of movement. Two reinforced back pockets with pen slots and triple-stitched main seams add durability. These pants are made with a brass zipper fly with Nomex FR zipper tape and an arc-resistant button closure at the waist. The straight leg opening conveniently fits over boots. The Carhartt FR label is sewn on the back pocket. The NFPA 2112/CAT 2 label is sewn on the waistband. The rugged work pants meet the performance requirements of NFPA 70E and is UL Classified to NFPA 2112. Gender: male. Age Group: adult.