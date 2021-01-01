From dewalt

DEWALT Mens 3665949 Nitrile Dipped Multipurpose Gloves, Large (3-Pairs) Polyester in Black | DPG73L-3PK

$6.52
In stock
Buy at lowes

Description

The DEWALT DPG73 UltraDex® Smooth Nitrile Dip Glove has a lightweight Nylon/Polyester shell which makes for an incredibly comfortable glove combining high dexterity with superior tactile sensitivity. Nitrile dipped palm provides outstanding gripping capabilities in handling dry, wet or greasy parts. Uses: Construction, Masonry, Machine Parts Handling.

