From carhartt

Carhartt Men's 36 in. x 34 in. Peat Cotton/Spandex Rugged Flex Rigby Dungaree Pant

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

This dungaree features a hint of stretch for comfort and a cell phone pocket for functionality. 8 oz., 98% cotton/2% spandex canvas Built with Rugged Flex to bend and stretch with you as you move. Sits at the waist Relaxed seat and thigh Reinforced front slash pocket Stronger sewn-on-seam belt loops Right-leg secured cell phone pocket Straight leg opening fits over boots. Color: Peat. Gender: male. Age Group: adult.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com