Carhartt Men's 36 in. x 30 in. Superior Cotton/Polyester Rugged Flex Relaxed Straight Jean
Jeans made to work as hard as you do. With added stretch and strength to brush off the daily beating and get back to work good as new. 12 oz., 85% cotton/14% polyester/1% spandex denim. Built with Rugged Flex to bend and stretch with you as you move Sit's slightly below the waist Slim seat and thigh Stronger sewn-on-seam belt loops Tapered leg opening fit's over boots. Color: Superior. Gender: male. Age Group: adult.