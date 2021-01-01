From carhartt
Carhartt Men's 34x32 Darkstone Cotton Straight Leg Denim Bottoms
Achieve style and function when you wear these Carhartt Denim Bottoms. Made from 11.75 oz. of 100% cotton-washed denim, these versatile pants are all you need in work jeans. Durable, sewn-on-seam belt loops and reinforced back pockets promote heavy-duty use. The pants sit above the waist with a full seat and thigh, while the straight leg opening conveniently fits over boots. These imported jeans feature multiple tool and utility pockets and a left-leg hammer loop, providing ample options to store your items. Color: Darkstone. Gender: male. Age Group: adult.