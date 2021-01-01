Carhartt Men's 34x32 Black Cotton Straight Leg Non-Denim Bottoms

Stay comfortable all day in these Carhartt Non-Denim Bottoms. They're made of 100% cotton ringspun peached twill for added softness. These bottoms sit at the waist with a relaxed seat and thigh so you can move freely as you work. The heavy-hauling reinforced back pockets and sewn-on-seam belt loops guard against wear and tear. A left-leg hammer loop and multiple tool and utility pockets give you plenty of storage. The straight leg opening easily fits over boots. These dungarees are built tough to handle the demands of hard jobs. Color: Black. Gender: male. Age Group: adult.