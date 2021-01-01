From berne
Berne Men's 34 in. x 38 in. Granite Cotton Ring Spun Denim Quarry 5-Pocket Jeans
Advertisement
Berne P522GRA34380 is a Quarry 5-Pocket jeans. The fabric used is made from 100% cotton which makes it more comfortable to wear. It features 5-pocket construction with rivets on front stress points. It fits low on the waist, perfect for showing a slender waist. Its button-front comes with a brass zipper fly. It is perfect for everyday use and comes in a relaxed contemporary fit style. Color: Granite. Gender: male. Age Group: adult.