Carhartt Men's 34 in. x 36 in. Golden Khaki FR Cargo Pant

Stay comfortable and safe in warm weather at work with these flame-resistant Canvas Pants by Carhartt. Made from 8.5 oz. of 88% cotton and 12% high-tenacity nylon, the mid-weight design is perfect for warmer days. The Loose Original Fit pants sit slightly above the waist with a loose seat and thigh, promoting ease of movement. A pair of large side cargo pockets and reinforced back pockets provide ample space to carry your items. Triple-stitched main seams add durability, while a brass zipper fly with Nomex FR zipper tape and an arc-resistant button closure at the waist withstand heavy-duty use. The straight leg opening conveniently fits over boots. The NFPA 2112/CAT 2 labels are sewn on the waistband and the Carhartt FR label is sewn on the back pocket. These rugged work pants meet the performance requirements of NFPA 70E and are UL Classified to NFPA 2112. Color: Golden Khaki. Gender: male. Age Group: adult.