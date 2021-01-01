Carhartt Men's 34 in. x 36 in. Dark Navy FR Canvas Pant

Designed for safety and warm weather, these Carhartt FR Canvas Pants are built to last. They're made with 88% cotton and 12% high-tenacity nylon that stands up to tough jobs. Their Loose Fit sits just above the waist, and the loose seat and thigh give you plenty of freedom of movement. An arc-resistant button closure at the waist and a brass zipper fly with Nomex FR zipper tape provide extra protection. The cell phone pocket on the left leg and multiple utility pockets on the right leg gives you handy storage. Triple-stitched main seams add durability. These work pants meet the performance requirements of NFPA 70E and are UL Classified to NFPA 2112. Color: Dark Navy. Gender: male. Age Group: adult.