Carhartt Men's 34 in. x 30 in. Desert Cotton Ripstop Relaxed Fit Work Pant
Carhartt's cotton ripstop pant is built to stand up to tough days at the jobsite or the campsite. The 100% cotton ripstop fabric is specially designed to resist rips and tears. 9.25 oz., 100% cotton ripstop fabric Sit's at the waist Relaxed seat and thigh Durable Cordura -lined front ledge pockets Durable Cordura -lined back pockets Comfortable gusseted crotch Double-front with cleanout openings for knee pads 2-large cargo pockets Multiple utility pockets Straight leg opening fit's over boots Imported. Color: Desert. Gender: male. Age Group: adult.