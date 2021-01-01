Carhartt Men's 33x30 Dark Coffee Cotton Straight Leg Non-Denim Bottoms

Stay comfortable all day in these Carhartt Twill Dungarees. They're made of 100% cotton ringspun peached twill so they feel as good as they look. The dungarees sit at the waist with a relaxed seat and thigh so you can easily bend and stretch as you work. They have reinforced back pockets and stronger sewn-on-seam belt loops for durability where you need it most. Multiple pockets and a left-leg hammer loop give you plenty of room to carry your phone and tools. They're built tough to handle the demands of hard jobs. Color: Dark Coffee. Gender: male. Age Group: adult.