Carhartt Men's 33 in. x 30 in. Golden Khaki FR Cargo Pant

These Carhartt FR Cargo Pants are designed for safety. They're made of 88% cotton and 12% high-tenacity nylon for year-round comfort. The original loose fit makes it easy to bend and stretch as you work. The straight leg opening allows for a smooth fit over your boots. Triple-stitched seams add durability where you need it most. Two reinforced back pockets and two large side cargo pockets give you handy storage. The Carhartt FR label is sewn on the back pocket and an NFPA 2112/CAT 2 label is sewn on the waistband. These FR work pants meet the performance requirements of NFPA 70E and are UL Classified to NFPA 2112. Color: Golden Khaki. Gender: male. Age Group: adult.